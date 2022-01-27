Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of the south-west

news, latest-news,

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the south-west. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning at 1.34pm on Thursday for damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall. The bureau said a very moist and unstable airmass is in place across Victoria, ahead of a trough moving eastwards into the state. Winds in the upper atmosphere will strengthen during the day, further assisting in the development of severe thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Colac, Port Campbell, Apollo Bay and Lake Bolac. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: Stone fruit growers are advised that forecast rainfall and accompanying high humidity are conducive to a heavy outbreak of brown rot. This will impact the south-west district. The next warning is due to be issued by 4.35 pm. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/03eab4c2-692b-4c2e-9177-70bf376bce75.png/r0_165_700_561_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg