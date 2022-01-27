Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of the south-west
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the south-west.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning at 1.34pm on Thursday for damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall.
The bureau said a very moist and unstable airmass is in place across Victoria, ahead of a trough moving eastwards into the state.
Winds in the upper atmosphere will strengthen during the day, further assisting in the development of severe thunderstorms.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Colac, Port Campbell, Apollo Bay and Lake Bolac.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible
- Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees
- Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet
- Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees
- Stay indoors and away from windows
- If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways
- Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live
- Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
- Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
Stone fruit growers are advised that forecast rainfall and accompanying high humidity are conducive to a heavy outbreak of brown rot.
This will impact the south-west district.
The next warning is due to be issued by 4.35 pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
