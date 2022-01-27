news, latest-news,

Damage estimated at up to $10,000 was caused to a Hamilton home in Mount Baimbridge Road about midnight on Wednesday. Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said it was believed the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette butt. It's understood a resident was smoking on the home's verandah and threw away his smoke butt, which ignited cardboard boxes at the front of the house. "It's believed the fire was started accidentally, the cardboard boxes caught fire and the damage is estimated at between $5000 and $10,000." The investigator warned residents to take care during summer, especially on hot days. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/68e773b7-23bf-4e7b-9d05-dfcb2f0ae9f1.jpg/r0_422_5184_3351_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg