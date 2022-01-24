news, latest-news,

A game of musical chairs will see two drink-driving brothers off the road for the next 11 months. Colac Highway patrol intercepted the duo for a routine check about 10.45pm on Friday in Pirron Yallock. Upon intercept, the driver switched seats with the front-seat passenger, which was observed by the attending members and recorded on the police in-car video footage. The actual driver was found to be the holder of a learners permit and was in excess of the prescribed concentration of alcohol blowing a reading of .109. His brother, a full licence holder and supervising driver, blew a reading of .110 - more than double the legal limit. Both brothers were fined $772 each and will lose their licences for 10 and 11 months respectively.

