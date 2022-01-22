news, latest-news,

A Queenslander who enjoys making the most of annual trips to Victoria rolled into victory lane on Friday night. Lachlan McHugh survived an action-packed 30-lap A-Main on night one of the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Allansford's Premier Speedway. McHugh, who started on the front row, won from American-based Australian Ian Madsen and Warrnambool's Corey McCullagh. American Carson Macedo - the only US-born driver in the field - was fourth. McHugh had a night to remember - he was the fastest qualifier in flight two, won his first heat starting from the front and came from eighth in his second heat to win. "I had a clean-sweep tonight which was pretty cool, I don't get to do that very often," he told The Standard from the infield. The university student - he's studying actuarial science which is a discipline that applies mathematical and statistical methods to assess risk in insurance, finance, and other industries- "only gets down here once a year". "We always enjoy coming down here and giving it a red-hot crack," he said of Premier Speedway. "We won the opening night here last year (in the Fifty for 50) but didn't quite get there on the last night." The race was filled with subplots as red and yellow flags halted proceedings on multiple occasions. "There were a few crashes and I almost got in a couple of them," McHugh, who plans to race in America mid-year, said. "There was a flip on the main straight and I ran into the back of Ian actually and was lucky enough to get away with not more damage. "Then two cars spun and I thought I was going to crash into them as well and I just missed that one. "I brought it (the car) home straight which is the main thing. "Sunday is the main night but it always helps to get a win tonight." Eight of the 24 cars in the A-Main failed to finish the race. Brock Hallett, who endured a tough night, was eliminated from the race after five laps. Allansford-based pair Matthew Reed and Jake Smith then collided with 22 laps to run. The biggest and most spectacular crash involved past classic winner Steven Lines, whose car collided with the fence on turn four after Tim Hutchins' car was bumped up the track. That occurred with 17 laps left to race. Young Tasmanian Tate Frost had worked his way into third spot before clipping a tyre which ended his hopes. The final delay saw Alex Orr forced to the infield.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/a6bbf670-0a2d-4a32-99bb-ec91b8706194.jpg/r0_266_4608_2870_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg