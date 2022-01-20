Drivers to watch: Who is pressing for a classic crown?

news, latest-news,

Eighty-one cars are all vying for a $30,000 winner's purse. There are the favourites. There are the underdogs. Only time will tell which driver waves the chequered flag on Sunday night, leaving so much to the imagination of fans in the build-up. Sports journalist NICK ANSELL has looked at some of the leading contenders ahead of the three-night showcase at Allansford's Premier Speedway. There's those finding their feet in the spot and multiple prior winners. South-west chances make up 16 of the 83 entries and just one is flying a flag with stars and stripes. Forty-one drivers will contest the Friday night qualifier while 42 are bound for the Saturday night event. Here are some of the key names to watch across the three nights. Iowa-based livewire. Knoxville Raceway Track Champion. Madsen has just about seen it all in a decorated sprintcar career. The Sydney-born speedster is chasing an elusive classic crown and will be keen to join his brother, Kerry, in the history books. Veteran racer who ticked off a lifelong goal when he won the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in 2019. Hasn't had a lot of racing this summer but Farr knows how to get the job done at Premier Speedway and will use that knowledge to his advantage. South Australian speedster who showed his mettle with two podium finishes in his most recent Premier Speedway outings. Pestka could be a genuine dark horse given his positive form at the Allansford-based track. Californian talent who needs no introduction. Was second behind Warrnambool's Corey McCullagh in 2018 and will return to Australian shores with another season of World of Outlaws racing under his belt. Popular Warrnambool racer who has proven he can match it with the big names time and time again. Will be pressing for a strong starting spot in the Sunday A-main. The ever-dangerous 'Real Deal' hasn't done a whole lot of racing this summer but showed his class in a recent triumph at Archerfield Speedway in Queensland. Prior winner with a fast car and the know-how to win. Former winner with a strong south-west following. A known perfectionist who came from ninth to win in front of his home crowd in 2018. Will have a car capable of pushing for the win. Is part of the exclusive two-time classic champions club after victories in 2011 and 2013. The South Australian is always one to watch and can ruffle feathers, all going well. Arguably in the top five drivers in the world at present, McFadden is the hot favourite for the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic. The Monte Motorsport driver could become a three-time champion with success on Sunday night. Mr Consistency who seems to relish his trips to Warrnambool, Anderson is a hobby driver capable of taking the big prizes. The Albury-based veteran has won a preliminary night in the past few years and also finished third in the 2015 edition of the race. Brock Hallett has a need for speed and his car very rarely lets him down. The Portland driver, who is still flying under the radar despite two consistent seasons, will be one to watch as he chases his maiden classic victory. Been around the traps long enough to know what it takes to win the big races and one who is comfortable rubbing shoulders with the country's best. Won a Victorian Sprintcar Title at Premier Speedway in 2018 and was second behind Matt Dumesny on New Years Day. The sole female competitor in the 2022 classic, Walker is a genuine A-main chance. She's a smart operator and has good race sense and could be right among the Sunday night action if she can time trial well. Son of a gun who showed his class in 2020, winning the Saturday night preliminary round. Will be hoping to follow in his father Max's footsteps and etch his name in the history books with a triumph. IN OTHER NEWS: In strong Premier Speedway form after clinching the Victorian Sprintcar Title earlier this month. Will be pressing for A-main action and hoping to join his dad on the winner's list. Tasmanian young gun who, like Pestka, is part of an emerging breed of racers pressing their claims in the sprintcar world. Has started his third season mixing it with Australia's best, finishing second to Warrnambool's James McFadden at Max's Race on December 18 and chasing Corey McCullagh, another from driver from the south-west, to the chequered flag at Simpson on December 27. The 22-year-old relishes a challenge and will be determined to secure a spot in the Sunday night feature. Classy enough to be considered a roughie. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

