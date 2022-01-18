news, latest-news,

Melbourne to Warrnambool train passengers were delayed by up to two hours after the train they were on hit a kangaroo on Monday night. The train, which departed Southern Cross station at 7.13pm, hit a kangaroo at Colac just before 10pm. A V/Line spokeswoman said crews attempted to repair the fault but the train was unable to continue with passengers and it was terminated at the location. The train service was originally scheduled to arrive in Warrnambool at 10.49pm. IN OTHER NEWS: The spokeswoman said the conductor kept the eight passengers updated on the disruption and helped them off the train and onto a replacement coach. The replacement coach arrived at the Warrnambool station at 12.50am Tuesday. "We thank passengers for their patience and understanding while we worked as quickly and safely as possible to make alternative arrangements so they could continue their journey through to Warrnambool following an animal strike," the spokeswoman said.

