THE more difficult the opponents, the better for promising sprintcar driver Jordyn Charge. It's why the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, which will run from Friday to Sunday, is a race meeting he loves to mark in his diary. MORE SPEEDWAY: Health care key factor for sprintcar driver Charge, 22, is among an 80-plus car field - split into two for the opening two nights before coming together as one for Sunday's finale - contesting the 49th classic at Premier Speedway. The Melton-based racer, who competed in his first classic at just 16, relishes testing himself in high-quality races. "I love driving them; they're a blast to drive, and when you're racing against good cars and you're either beating them or attempting to try and beat them and you're racing them hard, that's probably the most fun part to me," Charge told The Standard. "The challenging races are the best, in my eyes. I have won a race starting mid-pack and I passed a fair few good cars to win and that (win at Avalon) was probably the most favourite race I have ever done because I earned it." MORE SPEEDWAY: Coad-breaker as driver changes classes The apprentice electrician's best result in Australia's most famous sprintcar race is 12th in the A-Main. "We started dead-last in 24th and ended up passing 12 cars which was a pretty good effort and I think I finished behind (American) Carson Macedo," he said. "We always try and make the A-Mains at least. I know it's going to be very tough. "We have done it once before, I am sure we can do it again." Charge, who will race at Avalon on Wednesday before starting his classic campaign on Friday night, said consistency was critical. "We try and aim to be better. We did at $15k show on Saturday night (at Simpson) and we ended up third so that was pretty cool but we had a chance of winning it," he said. "We look back on it and as much as it was a good night, what could have been done to make us get the win? "That is what I always look at. I am very competitive and want to win, that's how my mentality is." Charge is part of a low-budget team with support from his family - dad Mark, mum Danielle, 12-year-old brother Cody and partner Ceanne - as well as his pit crew and sponsors.

