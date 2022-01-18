news, latest-news, Terang, Bowls, Sport, Warrnambool

The great Margaret Sumner didn't hesitate to explain why she fronts up each and every week to play the game. "I still love it, as long as I can bowl I'm there - I'm a bit hopeless, I've got to have a walker and a stick," she said. The Australian Commonwealth Games gold medalist and Terang Bowls Club legend's journey in the sport began in 1972, and despite travelling the world and achieving what many only dream of, her passion for the game is unbridled. Her gold medal-winning performance in the 1996 Commonwealth Games and silver medal in the triples at the 1996 World Outdoor Bowls Championships are memorable achievements. "It was something I never thought I'd do, it goes right over your head the first time you play there," she said. "Matter of fact, I'd never even seen the Queen the first time, I didn't even know where she was, but I'd walked past and didn't see her. It's been a great career, and a great life. I've been to England, Scotland, Canada, Kuala Lumpur, New Zealand and all around Australia, so I've enjoyed it all." IN OTHER NEWS: Speaking of royalty, the humble champion is widely known as 'Queen Margaret of Lawn Bowls', such is her standing and respect among her peers. "I'm just plain old Margaret Sumner," she said with a laugh. "I've enjoyed my career - World Bowls was the elite for me, you're playing against the best in the world, and I've got about 50 odd medals of indoor and outdoor." Passion is what has driven Margaret for decades in the game, and even to this day she still turns up once, and even twice a week to help out and offer what advice she can. "I still play every Tuesday, and Saturdays too to help them out," she said. "My friendships and love of the game keep me going - I just want to beat people, and prove I can go with them. There's a lot of new players, and it just keeps me going." In division one midweek pennant on Tuesday, third-placed City Diamonds clinched a 59-64 victory against Timboon Maroon, with the Diamonds bouncing back from a slow start, ladder-leading Warrnambool Gold flexed its muscles with a dominant 40-64 win against Port Fairy Gold. Koroit Orange also enjoyed a terrific morning with a 56-62 win against the City Rubies, and Terang Gold took down City Sapphires in a 58-54 win.

