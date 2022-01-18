news, latest-news,

Warrnambool is itching to return to their home ground, Reid Oval this year. The Blues resumed pre-season at Deakin University on Tuesday following a four-week Christmas break. After a revolving buffet of training locations in 2021, senior coach Ben Parkinson suspects the club's return to Reid Oval will have a bigger impact on the group than most would imagine. "Just for our supporter base as well, just being at home, and training. We know when we're in season, it's Reid Oval, every Tuesday and Thursday, Thursday night meals, we'll have a gym again," he said. Getting back into the swing of things with a two-kilometre time trial, which Brad Bull blitzed, players soon turned their attention to skill work. "We turned the ball over too much last year, so that is our main focus," Parkinson said. New recruit Paddy Anderson impressed on the track, while Parkinson credited Damien McCorkell on his pre-season form. "He didn't play 2021 and went through the police academy but he trained before Christmas and looked like he hasn't missed a beat," the coach said. "And just his leadership, being one of the older guys, he'll be terrific for the group." Another player Parkinson has high hopes for this year is Cooper Hoffmann, after the 17-year-old dazzled in the recent under-23 competition. "Coop got a taste of senior footy last season, but it was a big jump for him," Parkinson said. "But he's under-23 form was unreal, and he did all our pre-season training before Christmas and just got better and better. "He's got electric speed and good ball sense, so we hope to see him playing in the seniors a far bit." The small forward said he was working to add to his four senior games from 2021 by improving on his game sense. "I want to push myself, and push for more experience at that level," he said. But the soon-to-be year 12 student also knows he'll have to juggle the demands of senior football with his studies. "I also want to focus a bit more on school this year, since it's that last year," he said. "And I'm looking to enjoy my footy as well as school." Warrnambool will resume training at Reid Oval from January 31.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/817c11d4-37cb-4abd-9960-b3fc8850bcf6.jpg/r167_283_3010_1889_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg