news, latest-news,

Hannah Wallace and Nara Rohan would be considered veterans of under 14 country week. At 14 and 12-years-old respectively, the pair will make their third appearance in Warrnambool's representative team at this week's carnival in Hamilton. And top of their mind is finals redemption. "We've gotten really close, we've been in both finals but just missed out," Wallace said. "Hopefully this is our year." "I'm positive the girls are going to bring all they've got to the games," Rohan said. The team, coached by Eddie Wallace, will start its campaign on Wednesday with games against Geelong and Colac. With a mix of new and returning faces to the team, Rohan and Wallace are looking forward to both the sporting and social opportunities the week presents. "I know most of the girls, but there are a few I'm keen to get to know and play with," Rohan said. "It's really good sitting down in the sheds waiting to go out to bat, it's fun having a talk with everyone," Wallace said. Wallace, who plays club cricket for Russells Creek in the Warrnambool and District under 17 girls competition, said the week was always competitive as seven teams vied for the title. "I'm expecting a lot of great skill and talent from every one," Wallace said. The top order batter and medium pace bowler said she was ready to do whatever the team needed of her, but was hoping to make her mark with the bat. "Just getting some more runs on the board and getting around everyone, and making sure everyone has a good time as well," Wallace said. Meanwhile Rohan, who also plays under 17 cricket with Brierly Christ Church, said overall improvement was her goal for the week. "If I can make more runs, and get a few more wickets than in previous games," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/26e6bff1-2800-4533-a0d7-8ce66af2ba10.jpeg/r6_145_2793_1719_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg