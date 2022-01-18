news, latest-news,

Builders have stepped in to help out at a Port Fairy hospitality venue that was left understaffed due to workers being tested for COVID-19. Oak and Anchor Hotel Port Fairy closed its cafe/restaurant and bar area for about a week after running with reduced staff numbers and opening hours. The venue re-opened last Friday. Owner Ally Richardson said the only section that remained open was the accommodation. The lawn bar also opened for a short period two weekends ago with the assistance of extra staff. "They were builders who have full-time jobs but offered to help out over the summer," Ms Richardson said. "We were well supported, it wasn't huge numbers but it was enough not to feel empty, but because it's outdoors such a big area out the back it probably makes people feel a lot safer as well." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Richardson said it was exciting to re-open. "It has been nice to have a break but it's also the worst time of the year to do it. I don't think I've ever had a week off in summer," she said. Ms Richardson said all staff who were tested for COVID-19 had now returned. Another hospitality venue in the region impacted by the COVID-19 case numbers was Salt Cafe Restaurant Wine in Warrnambool. Owner Matt McLeod said the venue closed for two days (Sunday and last Wednesday) due to staff shortages. The venue has about 15 staff members. "We had a couple of people going away and I was stuck at home with my partner Ashlee Bennett, who had tested positive for COVID-19," Mr McLeod said. "I had tested negative and our three sons were negative too. "Everyone that got tested and was negative has returned, and those that had isolated for the seven days and have come back. Luckily, everyone has recovered well." Mr McLeod said the closures had heavily impacted the business. "We were doing breakfast and lunch trade last week (no dinner sittings) due to staff shortages and due to me being out of the kitchen," he said. "That cut our takings by about 60 per cent, but we're now back up to full operation." Zambrero Warrnambool has also been hit hard with the business usually busy during the summer period. Franchise partner and owner Kylie Templeton said the store closed for seven days, re-opening last Friday. "We had 80 per cent of our team in isolation waiting for tests which meant we had no-one available to work at all, so we had no choice but to close," she said. "It has been really difficult for the business. "I have pending business bills that need to be paid and we're struggling to find workers." Left with only 50 per cent of her staff (seven people) able to work, Ms Templeton said the store reduced operating hours and turned to employment agencies to make up staff numbers. "Having to close for a week in the summer period when it's a busy time is not something I wish to see anyone have to do," she said. "We are only opening eight hours a day because we don't have anyone to work. "The money I should be making, we're not cutting it at all." She said after the store manager left just before Christmas, assistant manager Anthony Gray had stepped in and worked every day. "We shouldn't close the way we are, but it's out of our control. We're hoping it's going to pass because it's been too hard for too long. I'm honestly not sure how much more we can take," she said.

