Portland police have seized 10 grams of heroin with a street value of up to $6000 in an early morning raid on Tuesday. Victoria Police western district crime manager Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Jason von Tunk said Portland police uniform members and crime investigation unit detectives executed a search warrant at a property in Portland's Blair Street at 6am. The raid uncovered 10 grams of heroin with a street value of up to $6000, as well as $1600 cash believed to be the proceeds of crime. Detective Acting Senior Sergeant von Tunk said a man and woman were in currently in police custody and were assisting investigators with their inquiries. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/2807d7a6-f2cb-43b2-958c-deab0cc5be63.jpg/r1_0_516_291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg