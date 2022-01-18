news, latest-news,

A Cobden man who twice assaulted his wife will avoid a conviction if he stays out of trouble. The 30-year-old pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of unlawful assault. He was placed on a nine-month adjourned undertaking which includes a condition to be of good behaviour. If the undertaking is successfully completed, a conviction will not be recorded. The court heard the man was arrested on August 11 last year after his wife reported an assault about 8.15pm. Police were told there was an argument, phones were thrown and the offender intentionally squeezed his wife's wrist, which she had recently injured, causing pain. The court heard the couple's young child was seated between them during the assault. The victim also reported a second incident that occurred one year earlier and involved the man kicking her to the leg while wearing steel-cap boots. The court heard the assault left the woman with immediate and unbearable pain to her leg, which was later found to have suffered a torn muscle. The victim still suffers pain to this day. The man told police that he never intended to hurt the victim and that he didn't realise how hard he had kicked her. He said he was frustrated and later apologised for the assault. Lawyer Amanda Chambers told the court that her client was not proud of his behaviour. She said the man "knows treating his wife in this way is inappropriate and he knows what he did was wrong". Ms Chambers said the offender was diagnosed with Autism spectrum disorder and was the "primary breadwinner" for the family, who remained living together. She said the man had no criminal history. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said he had previously jailed people for similar offending. But he said that was not in range for the man, who had taken steps to deal with his issues. "You've hurt someone who you profess to love," Mr La Rosa said. "It's best to make sure you take every step available, every strategy available to you to ensure you exercise far better decision making to avoid that from happening again." If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000. Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/ Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188. Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

