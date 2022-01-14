news, latest-news,

The second leg of the Shipwreck Coast Swim Series will get underway at Portland on Saturday. Portland Surf Life Saving Club president Roger Trewavis said there had been 111 entries, though it was still up-in-the-air as to how many people would actually turn up in light of the current COVID-19 situation. "Some people might get cold feet and pull out, but it's all outside, and we're going to be pretty careful with COVID with masks and signing in," Trewavis said. "I think it should be a fairly safe event to run." The open water swim will be held at Nunns Beach, marking the first year Portland Surf Life Saving Club has been involved in the series. The series opened at Port Fairy on January 2, with Warrnambool and Port Campbell legs to follow. "It's a great thing for the club," Trewavis said. "The weather is looking excellent, the wind has dropped and the sea's settled down, so it should be quite pleasant at Nunns Beach. "We'll get this first one out of the way, and then next year we can grow it bigger and better hopefully."

