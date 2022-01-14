news, latest-news,

THE surge of Omicron COVID-19 cases has pushed back Holiday Actors and Warrnambool Theatre Company's Cats production at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre. The January 23-30 run of shows will now run on June 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16. "The health and wellbeing of our community is our priority and we do not feel that we can continue with the production safely at this time," a statement by the groups said. "We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused. "We thank you for your ongoing patience and support of Cats." Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool will be in contact with all patrons regarding the transferring of tickets.

