news, latest-news,

Wind back the clock to 2016, and you'll find Jess Rohan playing under Kim Jamieson at Allansford. Now, ahead of the 2022 Warrnambool and district netball league season, the pair will join forces at Panmure as the Bulldogs' newest A-grade coaches. In her third season at the club, Rohan takes on the senior role following a stint as assistant coach in 2021 under Josie Ellerton. Meanwhile, Jamieson said she couldn't wait to get stuck into senior coaching again after spending the last three years at Panmure as netball coordinator. "Jess and I have had some chats about what we want to do this season, so it's looking good," she said. Both have senior coaching experience, Rohan at South Rovers, and Jamieson with Terang Mortlake, Deakin University and Allansford. "I've been around the club a little while now and it's a great bunch of girls," Jamieson said. "Finding coaches with heaps of experience is hard, so we put our heads together and decided to co-coach to try and bring the best of both I think. "Jess has heaps to offer, she's young, fit and an extremely good player, and I've always had a passion for netball - I'm a netball tragic." Rohan, who plays as a defender, said working alongside Jamieson would help her develop her own coaching skillset. "When I was playing under Kim, she was full of knowledge so I'm really excited to learn new things off her," Rohan said. Jamieson said the idea of having both a non-playing and playing coach would prove a major advantage. "In some situations having a playing coach is great, but other situations you need someone off court," Jamieson said. "I think we feed off each other quite well, and Jess' happy for me to give her feedback and I'm happy to receive feedback." "Having Kim there is going to be handy, rather than me trying to watch everything and play as well," Rohan said. "I'll try and lead on the court, just staying positive and backing the girls, then coming off the court and listening to what Kim has to say." Panmure will hold it's first training session of 2022 on January 31. The departures of Stacy Dunkley to Russells Creek and Charlotte Lenehan to Western Australia appear the biggest outs for the Bulldogs. With another top four finish a goal for the upcoming season, Jamieson and Rohan both agreed their biggest ambition was getting a full campaign under their belts. "It's just been crazy the last two seasons, and so we're hoping to get to finals and make it through a full season without the stop-starts," Jamieson said. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/bc6a66c0-0d22-4cc0-8b07-149c7f0d88b6.png/r7_0_1917_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg