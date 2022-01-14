news, latest-news,

UPDATE 8PM: Warrnambool Police Sergeant Tom Morris told The Standard police continued their search for missing Warrnambool man Anthony Humphrey. "Police have received a few reports but nothing has led us to finding him," Sergeant Morris said. "We thank the public for their assistance. "Any sightings please contact Warrnambool Police Station on 5560 1333." EARLIER: POLICE have released the image of a Warrnambool man who has been missing since Wednesday. A statement by Victoria Police said the 49-year-old was last seen in Warrnambool about 9.45pm on Wednesday wearing a blue singlet, shorts with the Australian flag on them, black slip on shoes with white stripes and a baseball cap. "Police and family have concerns for his welfare," the statement said. "Anthony is thought to still be in the Warrnambool area. "Investigators have released an image of Anthony in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information on his whereabouts." Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrnambool Police Station on 5560 1333.

