Firefighters managed to bring under control two "substantial" fires near Penshurst that were burning towards a house on Thursday. Lightning strikes sparked twin fires on either side of the Hamilton Highway just after 3.30pm which between them burnt more than 200 hectares. Rocky grassland made much of the fire zone inaccessible to vehicles on the ground with air support called in to help bring the fire under control. CFA district five commander Robert Howell said three fire-bombing aeroplanes and a fire-bombing helicopter helped stop the fire from spreading. Fire crews were today patrolling the area for hot sports with one fire burning 94 hectares and the other 112 hectares. "They're relatively substantial fires. They're in grassland but it is full of rock so it's very hard," he said. "You can't just drive in there. You've got to navigate your way in there through the boulders otherwise you damage your vehicles to the point where you can't drive. "Access was a bit of an issue." While there was livestock in the paddocks, Mr Howell said there were no reports of losses although there were fences burnt and it did come close to some farm sheds. "It's not damaged any significant asset," he said. "There was one house at the bottom of the east side of the road where it was heading towards. You would have been very concerned if you lived in that house. "It's not going to get there now and it's all sorted out." Despite the rest of the south-west copping a massive down pour on Thursday night, Mr Howell said the fire area only had about five millimetres of rain. "It's helped a little bit but they probably need more to make a big difference," he said. The fire was close to where the St Patrick's Day fire tore through Gazette in 2018. "There were multiple lightning strikes at the same time yesterday," Mr Howell said. It sparked two other smaller fires earlier in the day - one about 10 hectares and another 30 hectares. The Bureau of Meteorology said there were tens of thousands of lightning strikes overnight. "It was a very active lightning period," a spokesperson said. IN OTHER NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/f2498563-ef32-4744-95e7-ce3740baadaa.jpg/r0_281_1080_891_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg