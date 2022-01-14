news, latest-news,

Terang Tornadoes have forfeited the remainder of its Country Basketball League campaign. Terang was scheduled to play the remainder of its fixture as away games, with the men's team headed for Colac on Saturday and the women's team travelling to play Warrnambool. Both teams were set to play Surfcoast Chargers on Sunday. In light of the growing number of Covid-19 cases across the region, Terang men's co-coach Scott Judd said the association made the decision to withdraw from the competition as a way of safeguarding its community. "We wanted to do the right thing for our players, their family and our coaching staff," Judd said. "We're looking at the bigger picture. It's an inside sport, so that makes it a bit harder. We want to keep progressing with our squad seasons coming up and don't want to put them at risk. "Hopefully we can come back bigger and stronger next season." Originally set for a double-header this weekend, Warrnambool Mermaids will now play just one game, joining the Seahawks in Horsham on Sunday. It's the final game of the regular season for the Mermaids, who have byes in round six and seven to allow players to attend junior basketball tournaments. Mermaids coach Katie O'Keefe said the challenge for her team was to rebound from its loss to Mount Gambier last week and shore up top one or two spot.

