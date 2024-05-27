South-west residents want more reliable public transport, report shows

More reliable public transport, more mental health services and rehab services for drug and alcohol addiction are priorities for south-west residents.
The 2024 What Wannon Wants report, which was released on Sunday by Voices of Wannon, puts these issues at the top of the agenda.
Voices of Wannon is a group of individuals who say they are disaffected with party politics and want to create a "more meaningful connection between the people of Wannon and our political representatives". The group says it is not a political party.
The report outlines the priorities of south-west residents raised in a series of discussions held across the region.
The issues the respondents would most like to see addressed include:
One issue that was raised was a lack of access to doctors in some small towns.
"Coleraine and Casterton do not currently have a GP and consequently health care needs are not being met. The federal and state governments need to work together to fix this," the report states.
Addressing climate change is incredibly urgent, the report states.
"We are not prepared for it environmentally, socially or economically."
People who took part in the discussions also said funding to public schools should be increased.
"We need to stop directing funding to private schools so that public schools don't suffer," the report states.
"There needs to be better opportunities for regional and rural areas for education - the possibilities with technology are great if you can get a reliable internet connection.
"The inability to recruit teachers to our area is severely affecting the curriculum of our kids. More funding for public schools and reduced funding for private schools, the inequities are awful."
The report also states HECS debts should be abolished.
"There should be financial assistance to help with the cost of educating country kids at tertiary institutions in cities," the report states.
Another recurring issue raised by people who took part was the need to recognise and respect First Nations people.
More funding for roads, addressing violence against women and children and greater transparency from politicians were also needed, residents who took part said.
"There was strong support for greater transparency of political donations and accountability of politicians for the decisions they make," the report states.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.