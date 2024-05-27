The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

South-west residents want more reliable public transport, report shows

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
May 27 2024 - 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dozens of people attended the launch of the What Wannon Wants report on Sunday. Picture supplied
Dozens of people attended the launch of the What Wannon Wants report on Sunday. Picture supplied

More reliable public transport, more mental health services and rehab services for drug and alcohol addiction are priorities for south-west residents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.