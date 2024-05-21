Wannon residents reveal key priorities for south-west in new report

South-west residents are concerned about climate change and the environment, homelessness and accessible health care, a new report has found.
Voices of Wannon will launch its What Wannon Wants 2024 report on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
The report outlines the priorities of south-west residents raised in a series of discussions held across the region, according to Voices of Wannon convenor Shelly Murrell.
"The second edition of What Wannon Wants is based on data collected at 26 kitchen table conversations involving over 150 people and a further 100 responses to online surveys from throughout Wannon," Ms Murrell said.
"Participants included people from Hamilton, Lake Bolac, Birregurra, Nelson, Apollo Bay, Colac, Portland, Warrnambool, Port Fairy and Camperdown."
Ms Murrell said the process used to develop the report used the ideas and practices of the Voices for Indi group, which was formed in 2012 and has successfully supported the election of Independents Cathy McGowan and Helen Haines to the federal Parliament.
"During these exchanges, Wannon residents discussed and described what it is they love about the Wannon region; their expectations of their local member and the priority issues they believe require urgent attention," she said.
"The qualitative data was collected in a non combative and supportive environment, enabling participants to talk freely about their concerns and issues."
Another key issue raised was the need for increased investment in public education.
The report will be officially launched at St Brigids Cultural Centre at 2pm.
Copies of the report will be available to download on Sunday at https://www.voicesofwannon.net/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.