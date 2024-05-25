'Trial and error', says Cats mentor as youngster provides forward spark

Allansford coach Tim Nowell says finding different avenues to goal on Saturday in the absence of its gun spearhead is a major positive for the group.
The second-placed Cats defeated Old Collegians 18.10 (118) to 8.4 (52) in the Warrnambool and District league, with the emerging Cooper Day providing a spark up forward with three goals in a dynamic performance switching from midfield to attack.
The Cats missed full-forward and competition leading goal kicker Robbie Hare again with suspension but had eight individual goal kickers, including six multiple.
Nowell said it was pleasing to see the group adapt to some tinkering in the forward half.
"We swung Cooper down there and he kicked three goals and he looked really, really dangerous for us," he said.
"He then went back on-ball but added a lot to the forward line. It was a bit of trial and error for us in a way, we tried a few things in that forward half.
"We've got some ideas moving forward from today. We moved one of our young lads from the backline and put him down forward and it seemed to work.
"We mucked around in the second half and found some things without Harey in there."
Nowell said it wasn't the perfect game from his players who had to work hard to clinch the four points.
"In the first half I thought we were really fumbly, just weren't making good decisions with the footy," he said.
"After half-time we played a lot better. I was pretty disappointed with the first-half though but managed to turn it around and hit some form. The first 10 minutes of the last quarter we played some good football.
"It's good to rebound with a win."
Nowell said Ben Lee was "quite sore" and Lachlan Read copped a knock and would be assessed through the week.
Warriors co-coach Ben van de Camp said there was some positives to take from the clash but praised the Cats for their ball movement.
"If you take the first and last quarter away, we're pretty even," he said.
"I thought their ball movement early was outstanding, really slingshot the ball, made us pay from our turnovers but we managed to do that in the second and third too and get some rewards.
"They then ran away with it and the boys' heads dropped a bit."
Van de Camp confirmed vice-captain Declan Gleeson has suffered a hamstring injury and would miss some footy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.