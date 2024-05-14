Suspended: In-form goal machine to miss footy's top-of-the-ladder clash

An undefeated Warrnambool and District league outfit will be without one of its star players after he was handed a two-week suspension.
In-form Allansford spearhead Robbie Hare, fresh from a 15-goal display against South Rovers last weekend, has accepted a two-week ban with an early plea for 'intentionally or carelessly engaging in rough conduct against an opponent' during a round five clash back on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
Russells Creek requested an investigation into an incident involving vice-captain Zak Welsford which resulted in the defender suffering a concussion. Welsford entered the now-mandatory AFL Victoria concussion protocols as a result and is expected to miss the next few rounds.
Both Hare - who leads the competition for goals with 44 from six matches - and the club accepted the findings of the investigation, meaning the spearhead will miss the highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash against Nirranda on Saturday and the round eight match against Old Collegians.
