The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'First impression is everything': New owner unveils plan for city icon

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 24 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Real estate agent John Ryan with Clayton, Jacinta and Braxton Harrington. Harrington Property Group has purchased the T&G building in Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady
Real estate agent John Ryan with Clayton, Jacinta and Braxton Harrington. Harrington Property Group has purchased the T&G building in Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool's iconic T&G building will enter "a new era" after being sold to a local buyer who will revive the retail and office space.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.