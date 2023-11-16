'Stood the test of time': City's most iconic building hits the market

One of the region's most iconic buildings which has stood the test of time is on the market for the first time in decades.
Real estate agent John Ryan said local and out-of-town buyers had already shown interest in the property which is being sold.
"It's one of the most, if not the most, iconic buildings in all of Western Victoria," he said
"It occupies the most prominent corner in all of Warrnambool."
Included in the sale of the former T&G Insurance building is the corner store and five other smaller shops fronting Lava Street as well as a large office space upstairs which includes a kitchen and toilets.
Since it was built in the 1940s, the location has been home to a number of different businesses including a chemist, a butcher, a cafe, Victorian Savings and Loans, St George Bank and more recently the Bank of Melbourne.
"Historically, you see the photos of Liebig Street going back decades and it was as prominent then as it is today - as was Youngers, which is no longer," Mr Ryan said.
"It's stood the test of time remarkably well."
Mr Ryan said the external part of the building was in really good shape.
The verandah has recently been completely renovated with new lighting and the pressed tin lining restored.
"It's got many uses on the ground floor," Mr Ryan said.
The upstairs area - which consists of 18 rooms - could be turned into more office space or apartments, he said.
"It could easily be apartments - inner city living," he said.
"The property is very versatile. It occupies a brilliant site."
With the upstairs still accessed by the art-deco stair case, Mr Ryan said a lift could be installed.
The clock at the top in the tower was recently serviced - something that happens twice a year.
The property is for sale by expression of interest which close in mid-January.
In 2019, after half a century being hidden from view, the art deco T&G Corner sign was uncovered when the Bank of Melbourne started carrying out works to the awning.
It sparked community calls for it to be restored but despite attempts to bring the original sign back to life, it was decided it was too damaged to repair and in early 2020, a replica was erected on the prominent corner.
The T&G Mutual Life Assurance Company was an insurance company that operated in Australia and New Zealand.
The Temperance and General company was founded in 1876, and the Warrnambool sign was erected in about 1940 when the building was completed.
It was one of 20 similar buildings constructed between the mid-1920s and 1940 including Geelong and Horsham.
The site - on the corner of Lava and Liebig Street - was purchased from the Congregational Church in 1939 which relocated to the former Salvation Army site on the corner of Lava and Henna streets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.