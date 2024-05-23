The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Hampden round seven teams: Major blow as midfielder likely to miss season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 23 2024 - 8:52pm, first published 8:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell is working through a lengthy injury list. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell is working through a lengthy injury list. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

PORT Fairy is preparing to soldier on without one of its premier midfielders for the remainder of the 2024 Hampden league season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.