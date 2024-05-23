The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

School didn't divulge students' swimming abilities ahead of pool excursion

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 23 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale Primary School student Cooper Onyett (inset), 8, drowned during a school camp in 2021.
Merrivale Primary School student Cooper Onyett (inset), 8, drowned during a school camp in 2021.

A south-west school did not provide Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics details about their year two students' swimming abilities ahead of an activity in 1.35-metre-deep water.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.