The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Every parent's worst nightmare': Court hears of agony after boy's drowning

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 22 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy Community Pool management has faced Warrnambool County Court charged over the death of an eight-year-old student in 2021. Picture file
Port Fairy Community Pool management has faced Warrnambool County Court charged over the death of an eight-year-old student in 2021. Picture file

The mother of a Warrnambool student who drowned on a school camp says she experienced every parent's worst nightmare when she received the call that would change her life forever.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.