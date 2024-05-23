'It's just a dire situation': Volunteers needed for charity organisation

The number of people seeking help has greatly increased as regional Australia finds itself in the grips of a homelessness crisis.
Michael Harris joined Warrnambool Anglicare as a volunteer in 2021.
He said the number of people accessing the service had increased during his time there.
"The number of unhoused people coming to the service is growing," Mr Harris said.
"I believe there are connections between the lack of housing.
"And of course, the other main thing is cost of living.
"It's just a dire situation."
Anglicare is a charity aimed to provide support to the homeless community, providing emergency food and support services.
Anglicare also has a drop-in centre that provides hot meals, drinks and amenities to those in need from 10am to 12pm Monday to Friday.
Mr Harris said the service was not only a place for a person's material needs to be met.
"Connectedness is really important for people's well-being, their mental health," Mr Harris said.
"It gives you a sort of a bit more of a sense of belonging.
"I think that can be nice for people who may be experiencing social isolation as a product of their disadvantage or their mental health health issues.
"And in some ways, living in a rural community can alleviate that."
He said working with the service was a gratifying experience.
"Some of my fondest memories are some of my saddest memories because I've met some people that I've really formed a connection with and they've left," Mr Harris said.
"But they've left because of really good things happening in their lives.
"And I mean maybe we played a very, very small role in that, just providing a bit of support and care, nurturing, just a friendly face.
"When you find an organisation that really works for you, yeah, you'd be mad to give it up."
Anglicare south-west development coordinator Louise Serra said volunteers were desperately needed.
She said volunteer life changed during the winter months and no one was "coming up through the channels", meaning the service would be forced to close on Fridays and possibly even Mondays.
She said it would have a huge impact on the social supports for homeless and disengaged members of the community.
Anglicare's emergency relief building and drop-in centre will be closed for about a week from May 27 as infrastructure works take place. Those needing assistance should call 0458 750 351.
