Emergency relief, drop-in centre to temporarily close as works take place

Warrnambool's emergency relief building and drop-in centre will be closed for about a week as infrastructure works take place.
Anglicare south-west community development coordinator Louise Serra said the driveway to the Koroit Street premises was undergoing draining and resealing works for about a week, "perhaps" longer, from Monday, May 27, 2024.
"It will be not possible to reach the Emergency Relief Centre building and to minimise people onsite during the works the drop-in centre will also be closing," she said.
"People have been informed of this occurrence and can access other emergency relief supports during this time."
Ms Serra said there had been an increase of nearly 1000 extra clients needing assistance at the relief centre in a 12-month period.
"Visits to the drop-in have increased by nearly 300 with an extra 300 brunches being provided," she said.
"Showers have continued to be accessed frequently and numbers have increased there also."
Ms Serra urged people in need of assistance during the closure to contact her on 0458 750 351 or 0437 531 997 to discuss alternate options best suited to their needs.
Anglicare works to prevent, protect and empower disadvantaged Victorian children, young people and families.
In April the national service agency released a report showing how far below living costs the payment has fallen.
It found that inflation, which surged two years ago and is only now starting to slow, hurt people on the lowest incomes the most.
That's because the cost of essentials like rent, food, transport, and electricity had shot up much faster than non-essentials, like recreation and holiday travel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.