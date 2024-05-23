The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'We're putting in so much work': Vice-captain sees light at end of tunnel

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
May 23 2024 - 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Rovers vice-captain Josh Bell snagged five goals in the breakthrough win. File picture
South Rovers vice-captain Josh Bell snagged five goals in the breakthrough win. File picture

Football takes players on a roller coast of emotions each week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.