'It's just what we needed': Lions bounce back, secure first win of season

A week is a long time in football.
Just ask first-year South Rovers mentor Luke Kenna.
Only seven days prior to Saturday's emotional 12.8 (80) to 11.11 (77) win against Old Collegians, the Lions were brutally thumped to the tune of 221 points by Warrnambool and District league premiership hopeful Allansford and still without a win this season.
"In a way, I think a few things built up to that result, we had some outs and they were up and about on the day," Kenna said when reflecting on last week's loss.
"We put the cue in the rack to be honest. It's funny, with a young group you can have one of those weeks where your toes just curl up.
"But I think they were really excited to play a side on the lower half of the ladder (on Saturday). We've had Merrivale, Nirranda, Russells Creek and then playing Allansford I think it was the result of playing the four best sides in a row and they lost a bit of hope to be honest."
Kenna praised his group for showing resilience, putting the loss behind them and gelling together to secure the nail-biting win.
He said some key additions to the side, providing more dash and experience, helped the cause.
"It's just what we needed as a club. I knew we had the side on the park to challenge Collegians, we had some key ins, were a bit quicker and it was probably our best side this year," he said.
"I know we're on the right path."
Josh Bell was best afield for the Lions, kicking five goals in a game turning performance up forward.
"Josh just crashed in all day, he's our vice-captain and one of our leaders for a reason," Kenna said.
"We probably just weren't getting him enough supply and kicking it to his advantage (in previous matches). We got a few more looks today which helps."
Experienced midfielder Kurt Lenehan was prolific in the win, while skipper Sam Wilde was another strong contributor.
Warriors co-coach Joe McKinnon led the way with four goals while defender Jake Bateman was named best.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.