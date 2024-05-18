The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'It's just what we needed': Lions bounce back, secure first win of season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
May 18 2024 - 9:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Oates dishes off a handball for South Rovers on Saturday. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero
Ben Oates dishes off a handball for South Rovers on Saturday. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero

A week is a long time in football.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.