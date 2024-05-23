How a basketball clinic in a different town helped land teenage point guard

A basketball clinic in his home town paved the way for Josh Miller to take the next step in his career.
The 18-year-old is in the midst of his first Big V season as a Warrnambool Seahawk, playing as a defensive point guard for the Shane Smith-coached roster.
"We had this under 18 clinic in Hamilton and (former Seahawks coach) Alex Gynes and (current Mermaids coach) Louise Brown were taking the clinic," Miller said.
"I went to that and I asked them how I could further my basketball and they asked me to try out down here.
"I tried out last year but was just a development player, came to every Tuesday training and loved it and learned a lot.
"Fortunately this year Shane (Smith) and John (Wormald) took a chance on me."
The apprentice plumber, who travels to Warrnambool up to three times a week for basketball commitments, is relishing the chance to hit the court in the Victorian division one competition.
Miller - a big NBL fan who follows Melbourne United and rates sweet-shooter Chris Goulding as his favourite player - is averaging 6.50 points a game from roughly 20 minutes' court time.
"Usually me and James (Hookway) match up on the import or best point guard every week," the teenager said.
"It's really challenging and good fun, just learning to get better.
"(American import) Kester (Ofoegbu) is always on my back at training and pushing me to get better.
"He pushes us all at training to get better and he understands the game very well. It's really fun to play with him."
Hookway, 22, is enjoying teaming up with Miller and can see his potential.
"For how young he is, he's just been playing really well, driving to the hoop, he can step out and shoot the three," he said.
"Defensively he's really good, his quickness (means) he can stay in front of people."
Warrnambool hosts a double-header at the Arc on Saturday, May 25.
The championship-grade Mermaids will play Sunbury Jets at 5.30pm with the Seahawks to host Altona Gators from 7.30pm.
Administrator Jess Bonham will shave her head for breast cancer charity at half-time of the Mermaids' game.
