Big V basketball opportunity a long time coming after injury hurdles

JAMES Hookway is making the most of a long-awaited basketball opportunity.
The Warrnambool Seahawks recruit overcame niggling knee concerns to make his Big V debut in 2024.
Now 22, the Framlingham-based Hookway had a patella tendon issue in his late teens and "still struggles with it a bit".
He said the injury sidelined him "on and off for five years".
It makes playing in the Victorian division one competition even more special.
"I played most of my juniors in Terang and I played under 18s here in Warrnambool and tried out for the Seahawks when I was 15 or 16 and didn't make it," Hookway said.
"I finally decided to come back around and try-out this year after a few injuries and I am loving it so far.
"It's my passion so I am happy to put my time into that."
Hookway, a fourth-year apprentice electrician, is coming off the bench as a defensively-minded point guard.
"Last week Josh (Miller) and I had the job on the import from the other team and we were really happy with the job we did," he said.
Miller, 18, and in his first Big V season too, said Hookway was a valued teammate.
"He's always diving for lose balls, gives it everything out there," he said.
"With his defence, I love the way he goes at it. He can score the ball, he's really aggressive towards the ring and he has a good pull-up jumper too."
Hookway, who follows college basketball in America and this season turned his attention to Duke's Jared McCain, feels comfortable in his new environment and is learning from Warrnambool coach Shane Smith.
The Seahawks sit on the bottom of the men's division one table with one win from 10 games.
But Hookway can see the tide turning.
"It's my first year here and they have really embraced me in the team. I feel at home here, I am loving it," he said.
"We're young, we've had a bit of struggle on the win-loss record but I think going forward we'll develop and get better."
Warrnambool hosts a double-header at the Arc on Saturday, May 25.
The championship-grade Mermaids will play Sunbury Jets at 5.30pm with the Seahawks to host Altona Gators from 7.30pm.
Administrator Jess Bonham will shave her head for breast cancer charity at half-time of the Mermaids' game.
