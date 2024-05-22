Generous genes: Why this 12-year-old spends her spare time helping others

For fourth generation Red Cross volunteer Cassie Adams, helping others is in her genes.
The 12-year-old Warrnambool College student is a member of the Wangoom branch, just as her parents, grandmother and great grandmother were.
She said being generous was just a part of who she was.
"I love knowing it goes to a good cause," Ms Adams said.
For the keen helper, bake sales and door knocking were rewarding ways to spend her spare time.
"I love baking, my specialities are Tim Tam rum balls, last year I did macadamia cookies and I make Anzac biscuits too," Ms Adams said.
"I help with bake sales and with pop-up shops including at Gateway Plaza, at the Wangoom Hall where they have all the crafts, I help with Christmas wrapping to raise money and I used to help out with Red Cross calling when they used to go around to all the houses.
"I mainly love doing crafts though and there's lots of activities to do with that including selling them."
Mum Meredith, who has been a volunteer for 15 years, said she was happy to have her daughter onboard.
"We are very proud," she said.
"Her grandparents would be very too, they've passed away.
"She was already helping anyway before she was asked to officially join as a member."
