Pews filled as congregation bids farewell to 162-year-old church

The pews at Wangoom's Uniting Church have been filled for the last time as the congregation bid farewell to the 162-year-old building.
Reverend Malcolm Frazer said while Sunday, January 14, 2024, was the final service held within the old church, it was the "beginning of new ways" of meeting for the Wangoom and Allansford district congregation.
"Current and past members gathered in a stirring celebration of the faith that keeps calling us on," he said.
"Though this building has served us well since 1861 the congregation realised that we needed to release our buildings and meet in new ways that better engage the communities we are part of.
"The gathering of 150 past and current members who came to celebrate the rich heritage of faith on this site has given us great impetus to move forward into the next chapter for this faith community".
The congregation came after four church groups joined together - Grassmere, Allansford, Mepunga East and Wangoom.
Mr Frazer said that led to one group but four buildings, which they rotated between each Sunday.
He said it was difficult to maintain the buildings and it became apparent it was time to let them go and find a new way to meet.
Mr Frazer said the four churches would be sold.
"We don't know to whom yet," he said.
"That bit of history is part of the old world, a different world that was set up for the village. It was the horse and buggy days when Warrnambool was too far away but that's not the case anymore.
"The little village, churches and the communities are all part of a revolution of change and the church wants to adapt to that."
The congregation will begin monthly meetings on the first Sunday of each month at the Wangoom Memorial Hall from 11am on March 3.
"Our first service is to be a celebration of our settlers in Wangoom," Mr Frazer said.
"We hope the whole community will be able to attend and gain a deeper appreciation of those who came in faith to establish this community".
During Sunday's final church service Mr Frazer's message of "beyond closed doors" encouraged the congregation to "embrace life's endings and to be open to the new life and new ways of faith beyond the fears that so often lock us in".
After the service and the symbolic closing of the doors the youngest church member, Cassie Adams, led the congregation in a march to the Wangoom Public Hall where the celebrations continued over morning tea.
