The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Pews filled as congregation bids farewell to 162-year-old church

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 16 2024 - 2:10pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Current and past members celebrated the final service at the Wangoom Uniting Church Hall on January 14, 2024. From March the group will meet at the public hall. Picture supplied
Current and past members celebrated the final service at the Wangoom Uniting Church Hall on January 14, 2024. From March the group will meet at the public hall. Picture supplied

The pews at Wangoom's Uniting Church have been filled for the last time as the congregation bid farewell to the 162-year-old building.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Covering court and transport. Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.