The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'Good problem to have': Team's inclusions step up in absence of key players

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 19 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ned Roberts, pictured earlier in the year, returned to Terang Mortlake's senior line-up on Saturday and kicked two goals. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Ned Roberts, pictured earlier in the year, returned to Terang Mortlake's senior line-up on Saturday and kicked two goals. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

A pair of Terang Mortlake junior footballers called in to replace a host of unavailable senior players impressed in the side's round six Hampden league win against Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday, May 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.