'He'll be dangerous': Forward to debut as Bloods prepare for crunch clash

A talented dual-sports teenager with a set of "really nice skills" will be a dangerous player up forward for years to come, says his senior coach.
Terang Mortlake's Josh Slater will make his Hampden league senior debut on Saturday, May 18, 2024, against Hamilton Kangaroos, with the 16-year-old - also a gifted cricketer - rewarded after strong form at junior level.
The youngster, who will line up in the forward line, has kicked 18 goals from 10 matches between the under 16s and under 18s.
"He's a quick footballer, he's got some really nice skills as well and he has a good leap on him for his height," Bloods coach Lewis Taylor said.
"He'll be dangerous enough on Saturday, but it'll just be good to see him get the chance. You don't expect too much from these young kids, you just go out there and play footy and try and play a role within the team.
"It's certainly one of the best parts of the job telling kids they'll play their first game and seeing them walk around smiling. It's certainly a perk of my job for sure."
The third-placed Bloods have made a raft of changes for the clash with a host of important names, Max Lower, Scott Carlin, Ryan O'Connor, Dylan Jones and Xavier Moloney missing.
Taylor says he is backing some of the club's younger players to come in and make an impact and play to the system.
"I think it's a really good opportunity for some of these younger guys to get a chance, we've been able to do it a few times already this year," he said.
"We wouldn't be playing them if we didn't think they were up to the standard of it. They play well in the juniors and they get opportunities."
Taylor said the group was looking forward to playing at Hawkesdale Recreation Reserve with a large number of his players to play at the ground for the first time.
"It's a big enough ground from what I've heard and us playing some footy at Mortlake might help us in that way," he said.
"Hamilton is playing some really good football at the moment. They've been in a lot of games and won a couple so we won't be taking them lightly whatsoever.
"We've had another really good week on the track though. We're looking forward to getting to the ground and having a look and maybe assessing it quickly and going from there."
