The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

'He'll be dangerous': Forward to debut as Bloods prepare for crunch clash

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 17 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Mortlake's Josh Slater, pictured in the ruck during the 2022 under 14 grand final, will make his senior debut. Picture by Anthony Brady
Terang Mortlake's Josh Slater, pictured in the ruck during the 2022 under 14 grand final, will make his senior debut. Picture by Anthony Brady

A talented dual-sports teenager with a set of "really nice skills" will be a dangerous player up forward for years to come, says his senior coach.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.