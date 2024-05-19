The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Mid-court ace 'an unbelievable player', says netball mentor

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
May 19 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Collegians' Eliza Hoy in action at Walter Oval on Saturday. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero
Old Collegians' Eliza Hoy in action at Walter Oval on Saturday. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero

A Kolora-Noorat mid-courter with an ability to "completely control the game" stole the show in a dynamic display on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.