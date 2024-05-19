Mid-court ace 'an unbelievable player', says netball mentor

A Kolora-Noorat mid-courter with an ability to "completely control the game" stole the show in a dynamic display on Saturday.
Meg O'Sullivan was dominant as the Power secured a nail-biting 33-32 win against Dennington away from home, keeping pressure on the Warrnambool and District league A grade top-two as a result.
The game was basically even all day before the Power got on the right end of the scoreboard when it mattered, much to the relief of mentor Laura Bourke.
"It was goal for goal in that last quarter, we were probably fortunate enough to just be in front at the right time because it could have genuinely gone either way," Bourke said.
"It's definitely a really important result for us. You've got to get those close wins at this time of the year because at the end of the year position on the ladder is so important.
"It's massive for us and gives us belief we're in it despite losing some and gaining a few."
Bourke had high praise for O'Sullivan who was among many to stand up when the game was on the line.
"She is an unbelievable player, our defence end this year is really, really good and she plays mid-court and takes over," she said.
"When it's a close game you can get quite frazzled and she is just such a steadying influence.
"You know when you pass it to Meg she's going to keep control the whole time. We're just so lucky to have her on our side."
Bourke said it was nice to see her group chalk up wins and go about their business without too much fanfare.
"It's been nice to not have that pressure or expectation, it's made life that little bit easier for the girls to just go out and play the game," she said.
"We just want to enjoy it. We're all great friends, we get along so well and it makes it so much fun. Winning games of netball along the way is just a nice added bonus to it.
"I'm enjoying not having that pressure of being the best. Even last week we lost to Nirranda by 30 but it was a good physical game of netball."
Old Collegians is another team flying under the radar and is closing in on the A grade top-five.
The Warriors won 51-37 against an improving South Rovers unit away from home to win their second game on the trot under first year coach Andrew Sloane.
Goal shooter Scarlett Hunter (40 goals) was in fine form for the Warriors with a vintage display while Annabel Lucas showcased her skills with an excellent performance in the mid-court.
The Warriors sit a game and percentage outside of the top-five ahead of a huge game against Allansford.
In the remaining matches across the weekend, Nirranda remains undefeated after its 65-34 victory over Allansford, Russells Creek secured a 49-43 win against Panmure as it seeks to stay in touch with the five while Merrivale just keeps on chalking up the wins, comfortably knocking off Timboon Demons 58-38.
