Returning Kolora-Noorat midcourter Meg O'Sullivan admits her body "isn't as forgiving" as it once was but is thoroughly enjoying her homecoming in the Warrnambool and District league this season.
The 25-year-old has returned to competitive netball for the first time since 2014 where she won a 17 and under junior premiership with the club, playing an important role in the Power's resurgent A grade team under mentor Laura Bourke.
The Geelong-based occupational therapist, who had dabbled in some midweek mixed netball in the last few years, said she was relishing her time back at the club amongst former premiership teammates after getting the itch to return.
"It's been great, I haven't played competitive netball for a long time, ever since my junior days at the Power so it's been a while for me personally," she said.
"My body isn't as forgiving as it was seven years ago that's for sure, I do get a bit sore but I'm just trying to focus on recovery and be ready to go coming into the next week.
"It's been an adjustment but it's going well and it's been really enjoyable experience so far."
O'Sullivan, who is holding down the centre and wing defence positions, says the fourth placed Power, albeit with a completely new squad, have perhaps exceeded expectations so far after a winless 2022 season.
"I think considering we haven't played together for a while, we've found our feet really quickly and I feel we've gelled together well," she said.
"I'm happy with where we're at but excited to see where we can go this season.
"We all bring so many individual strengths but I think what is working really well is how we work as a team. We're all trying to keep finding our feet, we're only a few games in but it's so far, so good.
She said personally she'd enjoyed her role through the midcourt and contributing where she could.
"My role is to help control the flow of the game and having a strong defensive input before it even gets down to the attacking end which I've enjoyed," she said.
She added the league was in a strong position with the A grade competition well poised after the opening month making early wins all the more important.
"Every team in the league, you don't know what you're coming up against, but if you put in 100 per cent effort every week you hope to come away with the right result," she said.
"It's important to get wins as soon as you can.
"You never know how the other teams will go, we're improving every week but so is everyone else.
"It helps with our confidence so the more wins we get the more comfortable we'll be as a team."
The Power will be hoping to continue their strong start to the season against Old Collegians on Saturday.
