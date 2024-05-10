Magical 300-game milestone for footy club's loyal 'quiet achiever'

Two words spring to mind for Timboon Demons coach Marcus Hickey when he reflects on his close friend Tom Hunt ahead of his 300th match for the club on Saturday.
"Super loyal" was the best way to describe Hunt who will mark the achievement against Dennington at Timboon Recreation Reserve, just weeks after Tom's twin brother Ash reached the same magical milestone.
"When you think of the Hunt name, Timboon probably pops up for a lot of people," Hickey said.
"You've got Ash, his brother who played his 300th a few weeks ago, now Tom as well and their dad Mick being club president. They are Timboon through and through."
The small forward - known for his tenacity and work rate - made his senior debut in 2006, coming through the junior ranks of the club and playing in the 2003 Warrnambool and District league under 17 flag as a bottom-aged player.
It's been a journey of ups and downs, including being part of the Demons' losing 2007 grand final side and then narrowly missing out on a spot in the club's premiership the following year.
But a love for his club and community has ensured he has remained true to the Demons jumper.
It's that loyalty that has endeared himself to his teammates and coaches.
"We spoke about it the other week at the club, we're talking 18, 19 years at the one club, it's such a long time for someone to play at the one club, it's pretty amazing, he's so loyal," Hickey said.
"I've known him forever, we've basically grown up together and he's certainly a quiet achiever and so community-based, with both the cricket and football club, he's just so heavily involved in everything for our community, which we appreciate."
Hickey said Hunt loved the game and understood it better than anyone.
"He's got one of the best footy brains I've seen along the journey I reckon," he said.
"To have the career he's had at his size, it's a great effort and a real credit to him. He always gets the best out of himself.
"He just knows his footy inside and out and loves it."
The Demons and Dogs will play their match from 2.20pm on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
