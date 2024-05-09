Rebels teenager playing with freedom in promising start to football season

An increase in training standards and a focus on improving her fitness over summer has allowed a South Warrnambool teenager to enjoy a strong start to the Coates Talent League season.
Talented Emmanuel College student Olivia Wolter has been a shining light for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the opening month of the 2024 season, named in the best twice including in the side's first win of the year against Bendigo Pioneers on Sunday, May 5.
After starting the season up forward, the speedy teenager was moved to a wing and had an immediate impact in the win.
"The start's been really nice. I started the year up forward, got my hands on the ball a bit and in our second game kicked a few games and then last week I was brought up to the wing," she said.
"I think I was able to use my strengths and my weapons to my advantage and played a bit more freely. I think the way I play my footy helps the team that way.
"I do like the wing but for me it's just about getting used to the role now. Growing up I've been on-ball or up forward so just adjusting now.
"I want to play more in that role and cementing my spot in the Rebels team, that's my main goal."
Wolter said she had done a power of work throughout pre-season to give herself the best chance for success.
"I did some extra running over the pre-season and have got to the gym more often, a few times I'd get together with the Warrnambool-based girls as well and really work on my skills," she said.
"I think that's been shown on game day and I think it's come from the extra work done over pre-season with the girls."
She said the 1-3 win-loss record to start the season wasn't a true reflection of the group.
"There's been a few lapses in games, we play well for the majority of the game but as a team we're bonding really well and trying to figure out each other's skills and weapons at the moment," she said.
"We're putting in a lot of hard work and the wins will come I think."
The teenager is juggling the season with her year 12 commitments before she plans on studying a double-degree in sport and exercise science and nutrition in Melbourne as well as spend some time overseas volunteering.
"I'm loving the workload this year so far. I'm pretty busy with study but I'm balancing it well with my footy," she said.
"It's all working out."
The Rebels take on Gippsland Power this Sunday at La Trobe University in Melbourne from 1.30pm.
