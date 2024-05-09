The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Rebels teenager playing with freedom in promising start to football season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
May 9 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Wolter bursts away with the footy against Bendigo Pioneers. Picture by Kate Healy
Olivia Wolter bursts away with the footy against Bendigo Pioneers. Picture by Kate Healy

An increase in training standards and a focus on improving her fitness over summer has allowed a South Warrnambool teenager to enjoy a strong start to the Coates Talent League season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.