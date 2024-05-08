How two experienced teammates are helping new full-time midfielder excel

PLAYING alongside two teammates with AFL experience is elevating Max Irving's game to a new level.
The South Warrnambool premiership player is excelling in a full-time midfield role in 2024, learning from experienced ball winners Daniel Nicholson and Josh Saunders.
Irving, 20, sits second in two Hampden league key statistical categories - clearances and tackles - after four rounds.
He has 37 clearances to his name - just two shy of Cobden's Patty Smith - and has laid 34 tackles, two less than Terang Mortlake's Xavier Vickers.
Irving, who is averaging 19 disposals, credited ex-St Kilda midfielder Saunders and former Melbourne player Nicholson for helping him make an impact in the middle.
"Having Dan and Josh, they make it so much easier being dominant, experienced on-ballers," he said.
"I learn a lot from them. Josh is more on-field leadership and with Nico I do a bit of work with him before training - me, Myles (McCluggage) and Jed (Henderson) - and he gives us all his tips and tricks on body positioning and it's really helped."
Irving played in the midfield as a junior but eased into senior ranks as a forward.
"I have been trying to develop my game into more of a midfielder because that's where I want to play and where I can have more of an impact," he said.
South Warrnambool leads the competition for tackles with 335 - 58 more than Hamilton Kangaroos in second - despite sitting clear undefeated atop the ladder.
Irving, a third-year electrical apprentice, is setting the tone, averaging 8.5 a game.
"The boys seem to always get into me how I never pull a fluoro (vest) on at training, never defend, so it's been good seeing myself getting a few more tackles than the other boys," he said.
"It's a stat that Batters (coach Mat Battistello) really prides us on. It's the one stat we really care about."
Irving, who would like to kick more goals as "midfielders who can hit the scoreboard are so priceless", started his football journey with Terang Mortlake in the juniors when his dad Craig was coaching.
But, living and going to school in Warrnambool, meant there was a pull to play locally.
"All my mates were up at South and I thought it would be so much easier," he said.
It's paid off with Irving playing in the Roosters' drought-breaking senior premiership in September 2023.
"It was an unbelievable experience," Irving said of the win over North Warrnambool Eagles at Reid Oval.
"When Archie Stevens kicked that last goal in the fourth quarter, I think there was like five minutes to go and I thought, looking at the scoreboard, the game was sealed. It was a pretty good moment."
Irving is eager to be part of ongoing success.
"All the boys put in a lot of work in the off-season because obviously you're chasing that feeling again," he said.
South Warrnambool hosts Warrnambool at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday, May 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.