Stay off the island: Plea to keep dogs out of conservation reserve

A Port Fairy woman has expressed concerns over people endangering wildlife on Griffiths Island.
Mara Sheedy-Barby said she regularly visited the island and often saw two to three people with dogs.
She said this was despite at least 10 signs advising visitors there were no dogs allowed in the conservation reserve.
Ms Sheedy-Barby, who is a marine biologist and a photographer, said she was taken aback by the response from some people when she advised them of the rule.
"Some people are very rude," she said.
"It's especially frustrating when people use the 'where are the signs?', when there are literally 10 no dog signs," she said.
Ms Sheedy-Barby said there were a number of reasons why dogs shouldn't be on Griffiths Island.
"It's very concerning to me, not only for the shearwaters (especially at the moment when the fledglings are migrating for the first time) but the wallabies and also the safety of the dogs.
"Fox bait is laid on Griffiths Island to control the fox population.
"This can also be fatal to anyone's beloved dog."
A Moyne Shire spokesman said Griffiths Island was a conservation zone and dogs were banned.
"There is a significant amount of signage at the entrance to the island and our local laws team regularly patrol the area - but they are also servicing the entire 5400 square kilometres of Moyne Shire, so can't be everywhere at once," the spokesman said.
"The conservation zone status of the island gives local laws officers the power to seize domestic animals found on the island.
"Fines of up to $768 be issued to those found in breach of the regulations.
"If community members see people taking domestic animals onto the island, they can report it to local laws on 1300 656 564."
There have been concerns raised about people flouting the rule for many years.
Back in 2012, The Standard reported a number of people were ignoring signs and taking dogs on the island.
