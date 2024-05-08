The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Stay off the island: Plea to keep dogs out of conservation reserve

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
May 8 2024 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grifffiths Island is home to a number of wallabies. Picture by Mara Sheedy-Barby/ Shelling Down South
Grifffiths Island is home to a number of wallabies. Picture by Mara Sheedy-Barby/ Shelling Down South

A Port Fairy woman has expressed concerns over people endangering wildlife on Griffiths Island.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.