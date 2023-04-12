Chicks on Port Fairy's Griffiths Island are preparing to spread their wings for the first time and authorities are doing what they can to ensure their smooth journey.
While adult short-tailed shearwaters will begin their migration journey to the Aleutian Islands at the end of the month, fledgling chicks are still at home in burrows.
There, they're preparing themselves for their first flight.
Moyne Shire Council director of infrastructure and environment Edith Farrell said the organisation had taken a series of steps to minimise disrupting the natural process. Those actions come after more than 50 shearwaters were killed by a predator in May last year.
"Council will again switch off lights at the rotunda at the entrance to the island causeway from late April to early May," Ms Farrell said.
"Council is working with a range of groups including Department Energy, Environment and Climate Change and the Friends of Griffiths Island on fox management.
"Fox Baiting on the island is undertaken from September to May and alternatives for fox management during fledging this season are under review.
"It's hard to tell what impact the process already in place have had at this point; more will be known following this year's fledging. It's also important to note that several shearwater deaths are attributed to natural attrition each year.
"The parents are starting to or have already abandoned their chicks/nests, as they forage and prepare for migration. During this time chicks are more vulnerable to the elements and predators, as they begin to fledge from nests and follow their parents north in early May.
"The friends of Griffiths Island are planning an aerial survey to estimate the number of active burrows on the island this season - this will also assist with ongoing weed management.
"The Friends of Griffiths Island have also applied for funding from the Australian Government's Reducing Light Pollution in Coastal Communities fund to develop an artificial light management plan for Griffiths Island and surrounding areas to educate the community and assist fledging of Short-tailed shearwater from the island."
