The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

South-west artist's special moment as AFL club unveils Indigenous guernsey

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 7 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sherry Johnstone with the Geelong guernseys emblazoned with her artwork. Picture by Geelong Cats
Sherry Johnstone with the Geelong guernseys emblazoned with her artwork. Picture by Geelong Cats

A south-west artist who took "a leap of faith" when she committed to her passion full-time will watch on with pride when an AFL club runs out in her design during Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.