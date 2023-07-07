Contemporary artist Sherry Johnstone hopes the intricate details in North Warrnambool Eagles' first Indigenous playing kit tell a rich story of the region's First Nations' culture.
The Eagles' footballers and netballers will celebrate NAIDOC Week when they run out in beautifully designed jerseys and playing bibs against Camperdown on Saturday.
Johnstone, the mother of former Eagle Dion, was involved in the league's first Indigenous round in 2022, tossing the coin ahead of the Eagles' game against Warrnambool.
The Maar Nation-Gunditjmara artist said it was a privilege to design the jumpers and was thrilled when she saw the final product.
"It's a great opportunity the Eagles have provided me as an artist, to be able to create these jumpers and tell a story," she said. "It's a constant visual reminder that we have a rich culture here. It gives me a great deal of pride to be able to produce this for North."
She hoped the design would encourage the community to learn and understand Indigenous culture better.
"I really want to capture a story, everything needs to have a meaning behind it," she said.
Explaining parts of the jumper's design, Johnstone said the eagle represented not only the North Warrnambool Eagles but wedge-tailed eagle Bunjil, the creator spirit.
"In our beliefs, (Bunjil) created the land and the people," she said.
Johnstone said the football inside the Eagle represented the original form of football - Marn Grook - which was recorded on Gunditjmara by the early settlers, while the blue circle showcases the club as the main gathering place, with journey lines entering to represent people "travelling and coming into North".
U-shapes symbolise people at the club, including its "warriors" - every person who puts work in behind the scenes from canteen workers to volunteers. The boomerang represents the idea of "being able to come back" to North Warrnambool, while diamond shapes inside the boomerang represent "windows of opportunities".
"For juniors and young ones who come along, it's almost like the generational journey that can begin at these clubs," Johnstone said.
Landscape is also woven into the design, with coast lines and sand dunes on the back representing Moyjil, also known as Point Ritchie.
This year's theme to NAIDOC Week is "for my elders", a notion Johnstone personally resonates with.
"That's what drives me, I want to make them proud," she said. "I'd like to honour their plight and what they fought for."
Senior footballer Jack Johnstone, Sherry's nephew, said it would be an honour to wear his aunty's design on Saturday.
"It will be unreal, Sherry's been talking about it for a while so it will be good to get them on, she's very talented," the key defender said. "It was good to do the smoking ceremony last year, and now to actually pull a jersey on, it makes you feel a lot more a part of it. It's a good thing that I hope we keep doing every year."
Open playing coach Maddison Vardy said it would be an important weekend for the club.
"We're very excited," she said. "Sherry's done a beautiful job designing them, it's an honour to wear them."
Club president Pat Doran said the Eagles had committed to expanding on its involvement in last year's smoking ceremony, in 2023.
"We're pretty rapt," he said. "It's pretty mind-blowing when you listen to Sherry about what the design means and the story behind it.
"Football-netball clubs are more than just sport, we've got to embody the values we're trying to role model across the community about inclusion and respect."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
