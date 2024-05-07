English boost for South West Cricket club looking to rise up the ladder

Ecklin has wasted little time strengthening its line-up ahead of the 2024-24 South West Cricket season, adding a pair of experienced overseas players.
The Frogs, who finished seventh in their return to division one last season, have signed English duo Jamie Dewell and Harry Carter.
The players boast strong resumes and have played together before with Broadstairs Cricket Club in the Kent Cricket League.
Dewell, 30, is a top-order batter who's amassed more than 9000 runs across his career and also taken in excess of 500 wickets.
Carter, 21, is an opening bowler, who has 204 career wickets and nearly 3000 runs to his name.
Frogs skipper Tyson Royal is eager to seeing the duo in action.
"I reckon they should do pretty well," he told The Standard.
"It was a pretty good competition that they played in over there. I'm sure their leadership and their cricketing experience, just having them around the club will be a good morale-booster for the team.
"It should put is in good stead looking forward."
Dewell already has experience on Australian shores after playing with Traralgon and District club Centrals in 2015-16 and Leongatha and District outfit Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak in 2016-17.
In 2016, he also represented Traralgon at Melbourne Country Week in the provincial division.
Royal is looking forward to having some extra depth at his disposal in 2024-25.
"We probably struggled a bit last year for depth so having two fellas of their calibre should really help out come the later stages of the season," he said.
