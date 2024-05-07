The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

English boost for South West Cricket club looking to rise up the ladder

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 7 2024 - 4:47pm, first published 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ecklin skipper Tyson Royal, pictured in 2023, is looking forward to seeing Englishmen Jamie Dewell and Harry Carter play for his club. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Ecklin skipper Tyson Royal, pictured in 2023, is looking forward to seeing Englishmen Jamie Dewell and Harry Carter play for his club. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Ecklin has wasted little time strengthening its line-up ahead of the 2024-24 South West Cricket season, adding a pair of experienced overseas players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.