'We've come a long way': Skipper shines as Frogs record first win

Ecklin skipper Tyson Royal expects a breakthrough division one win for the Frogs to boost his side's confidence heading into the final five rounds.
The Frogs, who were promoted to South West cricket's top flight this season, triumphed by seven wickets against fellow division one newcomers Boorcan on Saturday to record their first one-day win of the campaign.
Royal, who starred snaring 4-21 and scoring 26, hopes the victory can be a catalyst for more success.
"We beat Cobden in the T20 there two or three weeks ago and everyone's confidence has really lifted since then," he said.
"Hopefully we can carry it on and drag a few more wins."
Chasing a modest 117 to win, Stuart Timms (51 not out) stood tall to ensure the Frogs made it across the line.
Troy Logan (21) also made a handy contribution alongside Royal while Neil Gowland also bowled well earlier with 3-38 for the victors.
"It was real good, everyone played their part, it was good to get the first win up," Royal said.
"It was just a good team effort.
"Timmsy (Stuart Timms) batted really well, supported by other batsmen too. Troy (Logan) chipped in with 20-odd runs there towards the end, so that was good."
Royal said he'd witnessed promising sides from his side across its campaign.
"We've come a long way from the start of the season, obviously we weren't expecting to be overly great but everyone's come a long way and I'm really excited to see what we can do.
"Everyone's starting to play better cricket so that's good."
Meanwhile, Cobden recorded a commanding 111-run win against Woorndoo while ladder-leader Pomborneit secured a comfortable six-wicket triumph against Heytesbury Princetown Storm.
In the final clash, Bookaar downed Camperdown Lakers by four wickets.
