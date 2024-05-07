Key recruit providing aerial presence for improving district league team

Dennington recruit Flynn Rowe didn't know if he would be able to fully commit to playing this season as he juggles his university commitments and travel back home.
The ruckman, who is in his second year of a physiotherapy degree in Bendigo, was restricted to just four under 18 games for South Warrnambool last year but a last-minute decision swayed him to play in 2024, albeit in different colours.
His decision to commit to the cause has provided the Leigh Anderson-coached Dogs with a vital aerial presence in the opening five rounds of the Warrnambool and District league.
"It's been great so far, I didn't really know I was going to be playing for Dennington until a couple of weeks before the season started and I came along and everyone's been really welcoming," he said ahead of the club's match against Timboon Demons.
"It's a really good bunch of boys and we're tracking along nicely. We would have liked to have got the win against Panmure but I think as a club we're building nicely. A couple of new boys have also come along from different clubs and I think we're still gelling together."
The developing ruckman and pinch-hit forward, who has been named in the best in every match this season for the Dogs, said mutual connections drew him to the district league club.
"One of my best mates (Ash Keen) plays for Dennington and then at the start of the summer, Ben (Thornton) sent me a text about coming along to the club but at the time I just wasn't sure with uni and getting around to play and train," he said.
"I played a couple of games for South last year when I was back home for uni so I wasn't sure if I'd be available but just before the season started I had another chat to Ash about it all and sent another text to Benny and the club welcomed me in."
Rowe, who played a Hampden league senior game for South Warrnambool in 2022 as a teenager, said he was enjoying the change of pace at district league level.
"It's different, it's hard to describe actually," he said.
"I'd say the environment is a bit more relaxed, and I've just really enjoyed just playing with the boys and Ash.
"It's more relaxed but at the same time it's hard and tough footy, a really contested competition with some big bodies."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.